What is the metaverse? Meaning explained

22 Oct 2021 OODA Analyst

The concept of the metaverse is quickly becoming a buzzword in technology and business which is being embraced by Facebook. Metaverse is a broad term. It generally refers to shared virtual world environments which people can access via the internet. The term can refer to digital spaces which are made more lifelike by the use of virtual reality (VR) or augmented reality (AR). Some people also use the word metaverse to describe gaming worlds, in which users have a character that can walk around and interact with other players. There is also a specific type of metaverse which uses blockchain technology.

