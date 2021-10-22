Technology

Supply Chain Ventures invests in blockchain tech delivery firm Finboot

22 Oct 2021 OODA Analyst

Supply Chain Ventures LLC, the venture capital firm investing in supply chain and data analytics innovators, has given its strategic and financial backing to technology company Finboot. Finboot gives customers a competitive edge through accelerating their digital transformation, realizing the value, and building trust through blockchain. Its customers include Iberia, Stahl, and Thales. Supply Chain Ventures was founded by David Anderson, who was previously managing partner of supply chain consulting at Accenture, where he was instrumental in building its $2bn supply chain management practice.

