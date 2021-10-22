Congress proposes lots of AI, whatever that means

Artificial intelligence (AI) is a vexed term. Most people in the world have probably heard it said or used it themselves, but they have no idea what it means. And no wonder: Its original formulation was as a placeholder, a way for researcher John McCarthy to get a grant proposal together. Even though AI is a grab-bag of things, Congress still seeks it out everywhere and anywhere. The record of bills introduced into the 117th Congress this year, searchable on Congress dot gov, is heating up with lots of proposals for how AI should be used, accepted, and considered.

