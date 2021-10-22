Technology

Congress proposes lots of AI, whatever that means

22 Oct 2021 OODA Analyst

Artificial intelligence (AI) is a vexed term. Most people in the world have probably heard it said or used it themselves, but they have no idea what it means. And no wonder: Its original formulation was as a placeholder, a way for researcher John McCarthy to get a grant proposal together.  Even though AI is a grab-bag of things, Congress still seeks it out everywhere and anywhere. The record of bills introduced into the 117th Congress this year, searchable on Congress dot gov, is heating up with lots of proposals for how AI should be used, accepted, and considered.

Full story : Congress proposes lots of AI, whatever that means.

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

AI can see through you: CEOs’ language under machine microscope

October 21, 2021

Developing Artificial Intelligence That “Thinks” Like Humans

October 19, 2021
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2