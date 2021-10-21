Technology

Improbable takes another crack at explaining the metaverse

21 Oct 2021 OODA Analyst

Last month, Improbable added itself to the list of high-profile companies exploring the metaverse with a media briefing in which CEO Herman Narula resorted to some flowery language. “I think the metaverse is a return home,” Narula said. “It’s a return back to a world of useful and powerful ideas that guide us and grow us and inspire us. It’s a return to the warmth of what human beings can bring to the world, and somewhat away from the consumerism and mechanism and focus on production that has dominated a lot of technological evolution of the last 100 years.”

Read more : Improbable takes another crack at explaining the metaverse.

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Facebook’s name change plan reflects its real priorities

October 21, 2021

Why the metaverse will redefine advertising as we know it

October 19, 2021
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2