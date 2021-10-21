Improbable takes another crack at explaining the metaverse

5 SHARES Share Tweet Post Reddit

Last month, Improbable added itself to the list of high-profile companies exploring the metaverse with a media briefing in which CEO Herman Narula resorted to some flowery language. “I think the metaverse is a return home,” Narula said. “It’s a return back to a world of useful and powerful ideas that guide us and grow us and inspire us. It’s a return to the warmth of what human beings can bring to the world, and somewhat away from the consumerism and mechanism and focus on production that has dominated a lot of technological evolution of the last 100 years.”

