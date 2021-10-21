Technology

Blockchain explained: Breaking down the technology that’s transforming the world of finance

21 Oct 2021 OODA Analyst

When you think about blockchains, probably the first thing that comes to mind is Bitcoin or cryptos. But actually, the technology is extremely versatile and has potential far beyond cryptocurrencies. Blockchains have become popular over the past few years because they allow us to secure and verify all kinds of data in a decentralised network that cannot be altered. The idea has its roots as far back as 1991, when two computer scientists, Stuart Haber and Scott Stornetta, proposed a system to protect timestamps on documents from being interfered with.

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

