Technology

Here’s Everything You Need To Know About De-Fi And How To Invest In It Today

19 Oct 2021 OODA Analyst

If you’ve dipped your toes in the world of cryptocurrency, then one of the most important terms you need to understand is DeFi, or decentralized finance. That’s because not only is DeFi a new addition to the cryptocurrency lexicon but it’s use-case is destined to reach far beyond the current lending and trading sectors it currently works in. Don’t be flustered yet, we’re here to explain everything you need to know about DeFi and how you can invest using this technology.

Read more : Here’s Everything You Need To Know About De-Fi And How To Invest In It Today.

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

A GameFi metaverse launches the first-ever interoperable, editable and evolvable NFT

October 14, 2021

OpenSea ‘Free Gift’ NFTs Drain Cryptowallet Balances

October 13, 2021
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2