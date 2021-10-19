Developing Artificial Intelligence That “Thinks” Like Humans

Creating human-like AI is about more than mimicking human behavior – technology must also be able to process information, or ‘think’, like humans too if it is to be fully relied upon. New research, published in the journal Patterns and led by the University of Glasgow’s School of Psychology and Neuroscience, uses 3D modeling to analyze the way Deep Neural Networks – part of the broader family of machine learning – process information, to visualize how their information processing matches that of humans. It is hoped this new work will pave the way for the creation of more dependable AI technology that will process information like humans and make errors that we can understand and predict.

