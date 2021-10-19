Technology

COMSovereign and TNS Advance Wireless Infrastructure Security Utilizing the Blockchain for Mobile Electronic Device Verification

19 Oct 2021 OODA Analyst

COMSovereign Holding Corp., a U.S.-based developer of 4G LTE Advanced and 5G Communication Systems and Solutions and Total Network Solutions, a developer of the next generation of blockchain technology solutions today announced initial progress on their collaboration for protecting the nation’s telecommunications infrastructure, supporting the Executive Order on Improving the Nation’s Cybersecurity. It also aligns with the goals proposed by the Telecommunications Industry Association (TIA) in their Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Supply Chain Security 9001 standards development program.

Full story : COMSovereign and TNS Advance Wireless Infrastructure Security Utilizing the Blockchain for Mobile Electronic Device Verification.

