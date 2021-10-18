Wirepas awaits ‘non-cellular’ 5G approval that would move it away from Bluetooth for long-range lighting mesh

We recently wrote that Finnish software company Wirepas will by next year be able to control billions of lights and other Internet-connected devices via its mesh technology. To set the record straight: It already can. But what’s coming next year is another approach that the company will use to support projects set over wider distances, such as outdoor lighting and smart cities. For a little background, Wirepas provides a mesh scheme that is considered proprietary, but that is highly regarded by some for its ability to support many more lights than better-known open mesh technology such as Bluetooth and Zigbee. Wirepas says its theoretical limit is 4 billion devices, including lights.

