First bitcoin futures ETF to make its debut Tuesday on the NYSE, ProShares says

The first bitcoin-linked exchange-traded fund will make its debut officially on Tuesday. The much-anticipated ETF from ProShares, which will track the bitcoin futures market, will begin trading Tuesday on the NYSE under the ticker “BITO,” the company confirmed. “We believe a multitude of investors have been eagerly awaiting the launch of a bitcoin-linked ETF after years of efforts to launch one,” ProShares CEO Michael L. Sapir said in a statement Monday.

