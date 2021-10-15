Technology

Roblox shows new bits of the metaverse to its developers

15 Oct 2021 OODA Analyst

Roblox doesn’t want to create the metaverse, the universe of virtual worlds that are all interconnected, like in novels such as Snow Crash and Ready Player One. Instead, it wants its users to create the metaverse. And today it showed developers more tools that are like stepping stones to do that. Speaking at the Roblox Developers Conference 2021, the company’s executives talked about their vision for continuing to entertain and grow beyond its 43 million daily active users in 180 countries.

