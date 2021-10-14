Technology

Where will quantum computing first deliver over traditional computers? One CEO thinks he knows.

14 Oct 2021 OODA Analyst

Every conversation around quantum computing and its potential to revolutionize industries eventually circles back to two questions: When will it outpace classical computers and where will it be applicable first? For IonQ Inc. President and CEO Peter Chapman, the former question’s answer is complicated. But he thinks he may have an answer about the latter. That’s because IonQ (NYSE: IONQ) is seeing promise in quantum computing’s application to machine learning (ML) and how it can outpace current, often referred to as “classical,” computers, Chapman said Wednesday at the University of Maryland’s first Quantum Investment Summit.

