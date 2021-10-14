Technology

Morgan Stanley CEO says bitcoin isn’t a large part of the bank’s business, but admits crypto is more than just a ‘fad’

14 Oct 2021 OODA Analyst

Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman says crypto isn’t a big part of the bank’s business but, he admits, it’s more than just a passing trend. Gorman made the comments on the company’s third-quarter earnings call after an equity analyst asked how the bank planned to engage with clients regarding digital assets. In response, the CEO said Morgan Stanley isn’t directly trading cryptocurrencies for retail clients – unlike some of its competitors – but it gives them access to buy digital assets through funds.

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

