Morgan Stanley CEO says bitcoin isn’t a large part of the bank’s business, but admits crypto is more than just a ‘fad’

Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman says crypto isn’t a big part of the bank’s business but, he admits, it’s more than just a passing trend. Gorman made the comments on the company’s third-quarter earnings call after an equity analyst asked how the bank planned to engage with clients regarding digital assets. In response, the CEO said Morgan Stanley isn’t directly trading cryptocurrencies for retail clients – unlike some of its competitors – but it gives them access to buy digital assets through funds.

