How Does Artificial Intelligence Compare to Augmented Intelligence?

14 Oct 2021 OODA Analyst

s providers strive to improve patient outcomes, the use of machine learning has become more integrated into the healthcare system. As this new form of technology continues to expand, it’s important to understand how it can be used and how it differs from augmented intelligence. While the phrases artificial intelligence and augmented intelligence are often used interchangeably in healthcare, defining both terms creates specific usages for the machine learning systems in the industry. Artificial intelligence and augmented intelligence share the same objective but have differing procedures in accomplishing it.

Full story : How Does Artificial Intelligence Compare to Augmented Intelligence?

