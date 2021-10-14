A GameFi metaverse launches the first-ever interoperable, editable and evolvable NFT

With the current interest in nonfungible tokens (NFTs), many companies have started to develop NFT marketplaces to attract as many users as possible. The problem with that is because everything happens so quickly in the NFT space, user interfaces and processes at these platforms are confusing and complex for users, which pushes away a lot of people from the entire experience. Currently, NFTs are designed to never be changed, limiting their abilities as digital assets. However, a solution may be underway.

