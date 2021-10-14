Technology

A GameFi metaverse launches the first-ever interoperable, editable and evolvable NFT

14 Oct 2021 OODA Analyst

With the current interest in nonfungible tokens (NFTs), many companies have started to develop NFT marketplaces to attract as many users as possible. The problem with that is because everything happens so quickly in the NFT space, user interfaces and processes at these platforms are confusing and complex for users, which pushes away a lot of people from the entire experience. Currently, NFTs are designed to never be changed, limiting their abilities as digital assets. However, a solution may be underway.

Read more : A GameFi metaverse launches the first-ever interoperable, editable and evolvable NFT.

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Metaverse cheat sheet: Everything you need to know

October 13, 2021

OpenSea ‘Free Gift’ NFTs Drain Cryptowallet Balances

October 13, 2021
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2