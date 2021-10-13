Technology

How to protect your machine learning models against adversarial attacks

13 Oct 2021 OODA Analyst

Machine learning has become an important component of many applications we use today. And adding machine learning capabilities to applications is becoming increasingly easy. Many ML libraries and online services don’t even require a thorough knowledge of machine learning. However, even easy-to-use machine learning systems come with their own challenges. Among them is the threat of adversarial attacks, which has become one of the important concerns of ML applications.

Full story : How to protect your machine learning models against adversarial attacks.

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

US calls on Russia to do more to crack down on ransomware groups ahead of White House meeting with allies

October 13, 2021

OpenSea ‘Free Gift’ NFTs Drain Cryptowallet Balances

October 13, 2021
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2