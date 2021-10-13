Blockchain technology—the underpinning of cryptocurrencies—is becoming more prevalent in a growing variety of applications. When it comes to the supply chain, most people immediately think about how Blockchain can help drive part traceability. But there’s another interesting application for Blockchain that’s not getting much attention: providing price transparency across a manufacturer and its suppliers, which could create tremendous value.

Full story : How Procurement Directed Buy Agreements Value Are Improved With Blockchain.