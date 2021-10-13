Technology

Artificial intelligence is becoming a ‘force multiplier’ — for good and bad

13 Oct 2021 OODA Analyst

Artificial intelligence is rapidly moving out of the lab and becoming a technological “force multiplier” in an ever-widening range of real-world cases, including drug development, healthcare, energy, logistics, and defense, according to the latest State of AI report. This shift is being accelerated by a surge of global capital flooding into AI unicorns, boosting their combined enterprise value to $1.3tn. In their fourth annual report, a 188-slide monster pack that provides one of the most useful snapshots of the sector, Nathan Benaich and Ian Hogarth flag the most interesting developments in AI over the past year in terms of research, people, industry, and politics.

