Michael Dell says blockchain technology is ‘underrated’

Michael Dell is bullish on blockchain technology. The founder and CEO of Dell Technologies said that blockchain as a category is “probably underrated,” but declined to comment on whether bitcoin was underrated or overrated. The remarks came during an interview with the New York Times’ newsletter DealBook on Saturday. Dell was an early adopter of bitcoin. His company, which sells a variety of products from hardware to cloud computing services, began accepting cryptocurrency as a form of payment in 2014.

