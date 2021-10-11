Metaverse Gaming Heats Up As Treeverse Concludes Raise At $25m Valuation

Blockchain gaming has long been a segment of the crypto market vying for user and investor attention, but it hasn’t been until recently that these types of games have taken off. Axie Infinity — the PVP game in which animated axolotl’s battle each other — sparked the latest round of The Metaverse gaming trend. Other games like Decentraland also helped usher in the current wave of so-called “metaverse” gaming, providing a digital world in which users can create avatars and navigate interactive land plots.

