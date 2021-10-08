Technology

Why Facebook’s Metaverse Might Be A Big Mistake

08 Oct 2021 OODA Analyst

Facebook (FB) has been in the news headlines quite a lot during the last couple of weeks. First, whistleblower Frances Haugen claimed that when there were conflicts of interest between Facebook and the public, the company time and time again chose to optimize for its own interests. Also, the afternoon-long outage which Facebook experienced last Monday was an unprecedented event, which logically leads to questions about the stability and the safety of its technology.

OODA Analyst

