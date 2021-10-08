Technology

Telecoms firm Syniverse to go public via $2.85 bln blank check deal

08 Oct 2021 OODA Analyst

Telecoms services firm Syniverse Technologies LLC plans to go public through a merger deal with a blank check company that would give it an enterprise value of $2.85 billion. The deal will provide Syniverse with up to $1.17 billion in cash, through a combination of equity and equity-linked capital, blank check firm M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp said in a statement on Monday. After the deal, the public company will be named Syniverse Technologies Corporation, and its stock will trade under the ticker “SYNV” on the New York Stock Exchange.

Full story : Telecoms firm Syniverse to go public via $2.85 bln blank check deal.

Also see news of a Syniverse Hack

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Company That Routes Billions of Text Messages Quietly Says It Was Hacked

October 8, 2021

DOJ urges FCC to revoke China Telecom’s license

April 10, 2020
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2