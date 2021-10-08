Olea Edge Analytics Closes $35M Series C Round to Empower Cities with Artificial Intelligence to Recover Lost Water Revenue

Olea Edge Analytics, an intelligent edge computing platform for the water utility industry, today announced the closing of $35 million in Series C funding led by New York-based global private equity and venture capital firm Insight Partners. The company intends to use the funds to accelerate hiring across all departments and further develop their AI and edge computing-based solutions to help utilities manage water.

