Traditional cross-border payments giant MoneyGram is working with the Stellar blockchain network to create instant money transfers using Circle’s USDC Stablecoin, the companies announced Wednesday. The firms will start with a pilot in the fourth quarter of this year. Early 2022 will see a gradual rollout of the ledger-based Stablecoin bridge between crypto and local currencies with a view toward connecting MoneyGram’s 150 million or so consumers.

Full story : MoneyGram Partners With Stellar and USDC for Blockchain-Based Payments.