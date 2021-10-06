Technology

The Metaverse is Taking Over the Physical World

06 Oct 2021 OODA Analyst

Imagine a place where you could always stay young, name a city after yourself, or even become the president — sounds like a dream? Well, if not in the real world, such dreams can definitely be fulfilled in the virtual world of a metaverse. The metaverse is believed by some to be the future of the internet, where apart from surfing, people would also be able to enter inside the digital world of the internet, in the form of their avatars. The advent of AR, blockchain, and VR devices in the last few years has sparked the development of the metaverse.

