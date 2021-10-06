Ethereum is ‘killing itself,’ costing users thousands of dollars for every transaction

24 SHARES Share Tweet Post Reddit

Ethereum is months away from its transition to PoS, in “The Merge.” Until then, traders on the Ethereum network suffer from high fees on the network. Proponents on Twitter condone the complaints on transaction fees, however, analysts consider this more than a rant. Buterin has proposed the use of rollups for low transaction costs in the past. Though rollups may solve the altcoin’s scalability problem, they increase the reliance on others.

