Is it time to hire a chief metaverse officer?

How a brand appears in the metaverse could help them make a successful splash, or risk alienating millions of loyal users. Now, a new need is emerging: someone who can oversee and integrate these projects. “It’s very much on the minds of some of the most leading brands that understand they need that next generation,” says Karen Harvey, CEO and founder of fashion advisory and executive placement firm The Karen Harvey Companies. She is currently in the midst of placing a couple of people in these types of metaverse-related roles, with two-year stints to begin, with the potential to extend. A role akin to “chief metaverse officer” could be next. “Among fashion and luxury brands, some are diving headfirst, some are putting a toe in the water,” Harvey says.

