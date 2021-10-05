Technology

For Tesla, Facebook and Others, AI’s Flaws Are Getting Harder to Ignore

05 Oct 2021 OODA Analyst

What do Facebook Inc. co-founder Mark Zuckerberg and Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Elon Musk have in common? Both are grappling with big problems that stem, at least in part, from putting faith in artificial intelligence systems that have underdelivered. Zuckerberg is dealing with algorithms that are failing to stop the spread of harmful content; Musk with software that has yet to drive a car in the ways he has frequently promised.

Full story : For Tesla, Facebook and Others, AI’s Flaws Are Getting Harder to Ignore.

