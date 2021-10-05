Technology

Bitcoin prices top $50,000 for the first time in four weeks

05 Oct 2021 OODA Analyst

The whirlwind ride for bitcoin continues. The price of the world’s most valuable cryptocurrency soared above $50,000 Tuesday morning — the highest level in nearly four weeks. Although there was no specific catalyst driving bitcoin’s recent surge, digital asset investment firm CoinShares notes investors have been plowing money into cryptocurrencies for the past seven weeks. “We believe this decisive turnaround in sentiment is due to growing confidence in the asset class amongst investors,” CoinShares said in a report Monday.

