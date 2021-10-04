Technology

The truth about artificial intelligence? It isn’t that honest

04 Oct 2021 OODA Analyst

We are, as the critic George Steiner observed, “language animals”. Perhaps that’s why we are fascinated by other creatures that appear to have language – dolphins, whales, apes, birds and so on. In her fascinating book, Atlas of AI, Kate Crawford relates how, at the end of the 19th century, Europe was captivated by a horse called Hans that apparently could solve maths problems, tell the time, identify days on a calendar, differentiate musical tones and spell out words and sentences by tapping his hooves.

Full story : The truth about artificial intelligence? It isn’t that honest

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

For Tesla, Facebook and Others, AI’s Flaws Are Getting Harder to Ignore

October 5, 2021

How Uber manages anomalies in its machine learning models

October 4, 2021
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2