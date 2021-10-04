News BriefsTechnology

Facebook whistleblower reveals identity, accuses the platform of a ‘betrayal of democracy’

04 Oct 2021 OODA Analyst

A Facebook whistleblower who brought internal documents detailing the company’s research to The Wall Street Journal and the U.S. Congress unmasked herself ahead of an interview she gave to “60 Minutes,” which aired Sunday night.

Haugen pointed to Facebook’s algorithm as the element that pushes misinformation onto users. She said Facebook recognized the risk of misinformation to the 2020 election and therefore added safety systems to reduce that risk. But, she said, Facebook loosened those safety measures once again after the election.

Full Story: Facebook whistleblower reveals identity, accuses the platform of a ‘betrayal of democracy’

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Facebook Whistleblower to Testify Before Senate

October 5, 2021

Facebook Blames Global Outage on Configuration Error

October 5, 2021
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2