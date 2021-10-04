Technology

Ethereum had a rough September. Here’s why and how it’s being fixed

04 Oct 2021 OODA Analyst

September was a rough month for crypto investors, in particular for those betting big on ether, the token tied to the Ethereum blockchain. Ether dropped 13% for the month, its second-biggest monthly decline in the past year, behind only a 16% slide in June. Bitcoin fell 7% in September. It’s difficult to link short-term price movements to any specific event, and with the historic rally in crypto over the past 12 months, pullbacks are to be expected. Ethereum, the second most valuable cryptocurrency behind bitcoin, is still up about 830% in the past year.

