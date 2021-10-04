7 Metaverse Stocks for the Future of Technology

Get ready for the metaverse. Virtual reality (VR) has long been a staple of science fiction novels and movies. A “place” that seeks to blend the real world and a digital world into one. Thanks to leaps in VR technology and computing power, fiction is becoming fact–creating demand not only in this space but also for metaverse stocks. The metaverse has plenty of potentials to be as big as the internet. At least that’s the idea. At its core, it’s a realm that would function as the internet we’re used to, but one in which our avatars could move through and participate in. Moreover, it would have an economy unto itself.

