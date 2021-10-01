Technology

What Is Machine Learning, and How Does It Work?

01 Oct 2021 OODA Analyst

Machine learning is the process by which computer programs grow from experience. This isn’t science fiction, where robots advance until they take over the world. When we talk about machine learning, we’re mostly referring to extremely clever algorithms. In 1950 mathematician Alan Turing argued that it’s a waste of time to ask whether machines can think. Instead, he proposed a game: a player has two written conversations, one with another human and one with a machine. Based on the exchanges, the human has to decide which is which.

Read/see the video explaining how Machine Learning works on Scientific American.

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Why automation, artificial intelligence and machine learning are becoming increasingly critical for SOC operations

September 30, 2021

What is vector search? Better search through AI

September 28, 2021
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2