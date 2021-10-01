The Turbulent Past and Uncertain Future of Artificial Intelligence

Read Eliza Strickland take a look at the history of Artificial Intelligence on IEEE Spectrum :

In the summer of 1956, a group of mathematicians and computer scientists took over the top floor of the building that housed the math department of Dartmouth College. For about eight weeks, they imagined the possibilities of a new field of research. John McCarthy, then a young professor at Dartmouth, had coined the term “artificial intelligence” when he wrote his proposal for the workshop, which he said would explore the hypothesis that “every aspect of learning or any other feature of intelligence can in principle be so precisely described that a machine can be made to simulate it.”.

Read her full article here.