Regulation doesn’t pose ‘existential threat to crypto’: Blockchain Association head

01 Oct 2021 OODA Analyst

Regulators around the world have been cracking down on cryptocurrency trading, and exchange operators have been retrenching. Binance said on Monday that users in Singapore won’t be able to trade on its main platform. Chinese crypto exchange Huobi will stop taking new mainland customers. And U.S. Securities and Exchange Chair Gary Gensler said at a conference this week that “people will be hurt” if crypto markets remain unregulated. But crypto insiders say that by its very nature, decentralized finance and crypto will find ways to survive and thrive.

Read why Kristin Smith, executive director of the Blockchain Association says regulation would not mean death knell for Cryptocurrency players and Cryptos would survive on Yahoo Finance.

