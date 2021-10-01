Technology

Facebook finally explains what the ‘metaverse’ is – and says it’s coming in the next 10 years

01 Oct 2021 OODA Analyst

Facebook says that a “fully realised” metaverse will come in the next 10 to 15 years and is investing $50 million in a global research program to develop it “responsibly”.In a blog post written by Facebook’s VP of Reality Labs Andrew Bozworth, and its VP of Global Affairs Nick Clegg, the pair also finally defined its vision of the metaverse: a virtual space where people can “hang out with friends, work, play, learn, shop, create and more.”

Read Facebook vice-president, Andrew Bozworth explain Facebook’s version of The Metaverse on The Independent.
.

Tags:
OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

