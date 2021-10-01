ADA stagnates despite Cardano conference and Chainlink partnership

Read Sam Cooling take a look at why Cardano cryptocurrency (ADA) is still sulking despite the Chainlink partnership and Cardano conference on Yahoo Finance :

Despite a bullish week of news for Charles Hoskinson’s Cardano (ADA) – the markets have been unenthused, with price action remaining stagnant as price action bleeds out 40%. ADA began trading this week at a high of $2.27 with investors excited by the announcements coming out of the Cardano conference – and anticipation that the 40% downtrend could be broken. But in a surprise twist, ADA value has effectively fallen down the stairs this week to a low of $2.02 (-11.6%), with the price still ranging at around $2.08 at the time of writing.

