Why automation, artificial intelligence and machine learning are becoming increasingly critical for SOC operations

30 Sep 2021 OODA Analyst

ReadDaniel Clayton explain why automation, Artificial Intelligence, and Machine Learning are becoming a critical part of cybersecurity operations for any business on Security Intelligence :

Across a variety of industries, the adoption of automation and artificial intelligence (AI) initiatives has meant less of a burden and more opportunity for many employees and businesses alike. While security operations have made good progress here, especially in the last four years, there is still a long way to go. Today, it is both common and accurate to point out that warm-bodied, innovative human adversaries will invariably defeat a technology-based defense.

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

