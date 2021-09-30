Why automation, artificial intelligence and machine learning are becoming increasingly critical for SOC operations

ReadDaniel Clayton explain why automation, Artificial Intelligence, and Machine Learning are becoming a critical part of cybersecurity operations for any business on Security Intelligence :

Across a variety of industries, the adoption of automation and artificial intelligence (AI) initiatives has meant less of a burden and more opportunity for many employees and businesses alike. While security operations have made good progress here, especially in the last four years, there is still a long way to go. Today, it is both common and accurate to point out that warm-bodied, innovative human adversaries will invariably defeat a technology-based defense.

Read his full article here.