Welcome to the Metaverse: What it is, who’s behind it, and why it matters

30 Sep 2021 OODA Analyst

The metaverse is a virtual world that blends aspects of digital technologies including video-conferencing, games like Minecraft or Roblox, cryptocurrencies, email, virtual reality, social media and live-streaming. Quite how these pieces will fit together is a work in progress, but investors and executives including Facebook Inc. Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg are already interested in the commercial potential.

Read the primer explaining what exactly The Metaverse is, the players behind it, and how it will influence our lives on Fortune.

