Technology

Tesla CEO Elon Musk says U.S. government should avoid regulating crypto

30 Sep 2021 OODA Analyst

Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday said the U.S. government should steer clear of trying to regulate the crypto market.  “It is not possible to, I think, destroy crypto, but it is possible for governments to slow down its advancement,” Musk said at the Code Conference in Beverly Hills, California. Musk was responding on stage to a question from New York Times columnist Kara Swisher. She asked whether the U.S. government should be involved in regulating the crypto space.

Tesla CEO, Elon Musk wants the U.S. government to stay away from imposing any rules and regulations on Cryptocurrencies. Read more on CNBC.

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Cryptocurrency Exchanges Curb Trading From China After Beijing’s Warning

September 28, 2021

Cryptocurrency expert pleads guilty to helping North Korean government use blockchain to evade sanctions

September 28, 2021
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2