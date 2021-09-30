Tesla CEO Elon Musk says U.S. government should avoid regulating crypto

Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday said the U.S. government should steer clear of trying to regulate the crypto market. “It is not possible to, I think, destroy crypto, but it is possible for governments to slow down its advancement,” Musk said at the Code Conference in Beverly Hills, California. Musk was responding on stage to a question from New York Times columnist Kara Swisher. She asked whether the U.S. government should be involved in regulating the crypto space.

Tesla CEO, Elon Musk wants the U.S. government to stay away from imposing any rules and regulations on Cryptocurrencies. Read more on CNBC.