First ETF combining bitcoin and ethereum launches in Canada

Investors who want to buy a cryptocurrency ETF don’t have to choose between bitcoin (BTC) or Ethereum (ETH) and its tokens called ether, because a new fund that holds both started trading today. The new ETF from Evolve ETFs trades under the ticker ETC on the TSX and is Canada’s first multicurrency ETF. It will hold the world’s two largest cryptocurrencies weighted by their market capitalization, which is around 67 percent bitcoin and 33 percent Ethereum. For now, Evolve will do this by holding its bitcoin ETF (EBIT) and Ether ETF (ETHR) and rebalanced monthly.

