What is vector search? Better search through AI

28 Sep 2021 OODA Analyst

Read Martin Heller explain how Vector similarity search uses Machine Learning to translate the similarity of text, images, or audio into a vector space, making search faster, more accurate, and more scalable on Info World :

Suppose you wanted to implement a music service that would behave like Spotify, finding you songs that were similar to ones you like. How would you go about it? One way would be to classify each song by a number of characteristics, save those “vectors” in an indexed database, and search the database to find the song-description vectors “near” your favorites. In other words, you could perform a vector similarity search.

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

