Trade secret metadata and blockchain evidence: a perfect combination

Read Wolters Kluwer explain the advantages of using Blockchain technology in business from a lawyer’s point of view on Reuters :

Using the term “blockchain” is a buzzword that most lawyers do not understand. It is often confused with things such as “Bitcoin” — a digital currency launched in 2009 by a mystical person known only by the pseudonym Satoshi Nakamoto. A blockchain and Bitcoin are different. Visualize blockchain as an operating system like Microsoft Windows and “Bitcoin” as one of many applications that can be run on a blockchain.

Read his full article here.