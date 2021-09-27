Technology

Facebook invests $50 mln to build the ‘metaverse’ in responsible manner

27 Sep 2021 OODA Analyst

Facebook Inc will invest $50 million to partner with organizations to build the so-called metaverse here – a digital world where people can move between different devices and communicate in a virtual environment – in a responsible manner, it said on Monday. Facebook, the world’s largest social network, has invested heavily in virtual reality and augmented reality, developing hardware such as its Oculus VR headsets and working on AR glasses and wristband technologies.

Read how Mark Zuckerberg’s Facebook Inc. plans to invest $50 million for building a prim and proper Metaverse in collaboration with other stakeholders on Reuters.

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Architecting the Metaverse

September 23, 2021

NFTs Are the Building Blocks of the Metaverse — Here’s How It’s Being Built

September 21, 2021
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2