Facebook invests $50 mln to build the ‘metaverse’ in responsible manner

Facebook Inc will invest $50 million to partner with organizations to build the so-called metaverse here – a digital world where people can move between different devices and communicate in a virtual environment – in a responsible manner, it said on Monday. Facebook, the world’s largest social network, has invested heavily in virtual reality and augmented reality, developing hardware such as its Oculus VR headsets and working on AR glasses and wristband technologies.

