Technology

Deep Learning’s Diminishing Returns

27 Sep 2021 OODA Analyst

Read Neil C. Thompson, Kristjan Greenwald, Keeheon Lee, and Gabriel F. Manso’s commentary on why the Deep Learning process is not as good as it seems and will be unsustainable in the future on IEEE Spectrum :

Deep learning is now being used to translate between languages, predict how proteins fold, analyze medical scans, and play games as complex as Go, to name just a few applications of a technique that is now becoming pervasive. Success in those and other realms has brought this machine-learning technique from obscurity in the early 2000s to dominance today. Although deep learning’s rise to fame is relatively recent, its origins are not.

Read their full article here.

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Preparing for the ‘golden age’ of artificial intelligence and machine learning

September 27, 2021

Vulnerabilities May Slow Air Force’s Adoption of Artificial Intelligence

September 27, 2021
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2