Blockchain will transform government services, and that’s just the beginning

27 Sep 2021 OODA Analyst

Read Matthew Van Niekerk explain how Blockchain technology can change the way governments work, delivering essential services quickly and transparently on Coin Telegraph :

Governments are tasked with bringing fair and efficient services to the public. Unfortunately, providing transparency and accountability often results in a reduction in efficiency and effectiveness or vice versa. Governments are usually forced to choose to improve one at the cost of the other. On rare occasions, technology comes along that enables governments to improve fairness and efficiency.

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

