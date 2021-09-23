Technology

Value Of ETH Staked Ahead Of Ethereum 2.0 Jumps 25% In One Month

23 Sep 2021 OODA Analyst

Read Best Owie explain how Ethereum prices have jumped nearly 25% ahead of Ethereum 2.0 launch and now there are 240,000 Ethereum validators on Bitcoinst :

Ethereum 2.0 is still far on the horizon. Scheduled to occur in 2022, the project has experienced numerous delays that have pushed back its release date further. This has although not been a deterrent for investors in Ethereum to invest their coins on the network. The amount of staked coins on the network has been on a steady rise, especially in 2021. Accelerated by the mostly green trends that the market has enjoyed this year.

Read his full article here.

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Solana’s network crashed this week, but developers say the DeFi altcoin is still on track to succeed as an alternative to ethereum

September 21, 2021

What To Know And Do About The Coming Metaverse

August 5, 2021
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2