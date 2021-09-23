Technology

Regulators Racing Toward First Major Rules on Cryptocurrency

23 Sep 2021 OODA Analyst

After largely standing aside for years as cryptocurrency grew from a digital curiosity into a volatile but widely embraced innovation, federal regulators are racing to address the potential risks for consumers and financial markets. Their concerns have only grown as both new and established firms have rushed to find ways to profit from bringing the massive wealth held in cryptocurrency into the traditional financial system through quasi-banking services like interest-bearing accounts and lending.

Read how the U.S. regulators are looking to firm up first rules to regulate buying/selling and usage of various cryptocurrencies on The New York Times.

