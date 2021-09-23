Technology

Architecting the Metaverse

23 Sep 2021 OODA Analyst

Read Chloe Sun’s architectural take on how The Metaverse could be built on Arch Daily :

You might have heard that Mark Zuckerberg wants Facebook to become a Metaverse Company, and earlier this year, Epic Games, the company that develops the Unreal Engine announced that it completed a 1 billion round of funding to support the long-term vision for the metaverse. Metaverse is definitely the hottest buzzword in the tech scene. In this article, we will briefly discuss what is Metaverse, who will build it, and most importantly why it matters for architects, and how can designers play a significant role in this upcoming digital economy?

Read her full article here.

